KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.25
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT380.25 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD141,700 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT438.10 per euro at the trades volume of EUR100 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8125 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB16,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.06 per dollar (KZT-0.45), the total volume of trades - USD196,750 th. (USD+135,650 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8125 per ruble (KZT+0.0458), the total volume of trades - RUB16,000 th. (RUB-2,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.9454 % per annum at the trades volume of USD31,500 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.8364 % per annum at the trades volume of USD343,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR and the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.