KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.27
21 members of KASE traded in the session.
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.27 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD25,750 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.50 per dollar (KZT-1.47), the total volume of trades - USD42,250 th. (USD-30,520 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.