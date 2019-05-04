KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.27

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in the instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002, RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on May 1 to 5 in the Russian ederation and the move of the day-off in Kazakhstan from May 4 (Saturday) to May 10 (Friday).

21 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.27 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD25,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.50 per dollar (KZT-1.47), the total volume of trades - USD42,250 th. (USD-30,520 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.