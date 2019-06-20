KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.33
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.33 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD79,196 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT429.20 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9857 per ruble at the trades volume RUB23,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.56 per dollar (KZT-1.82), the total volume of trades - USD121,570 th. (USD-341 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9857 per ruble (KZT+0.0089), the total volume of trades - RUB23,000 th. (RUB-1,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.1413 % per annum at the trades volume of USD28,300 th;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.4108 % per annum at the trades volume of USD222,100 th;
- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask made up 7.1000 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.