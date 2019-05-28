KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.47

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.47 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD64,451 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT425.79 per euro, the trades volume - EUR550 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9066 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB8,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.9275 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY160 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.30 per dollar (KZT+0.44), the total volume of trades - USD91,751 th. (USD-26,079 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9044 per ruble (KZT+0.0075), the total volume of trades - RUB13,000 th. (RUB-62,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.0267 % per annum at the trades volume of USD150,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1717 % per annum at the trades volume of USD195,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR, the ask made up 7.0000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_01W weighted average yield made up +7.1000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD12,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR, the ask made up 7.0000 % APR;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask - 7.1000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.