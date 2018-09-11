KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.83

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT380.83 per US dollar at the trades volume USD66,850 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT381.11 per US dollar at the trades volume USD23,050 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT442.75 per euro at the trading volume of EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4306 per ruble at the trades volume RUB36,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT380.93 per dollar (KZT+2.82), the total volume of trades - USD212,100 th. (USD+19,700 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4258 per ruble (KZT+0.0078), the total volume of trades - RUB66,500 th. (RUB+49,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.5520 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 214,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +10.1798 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 131,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.