KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.08

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. Trading in the instruments RUBKZT_TOD, RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was not held on KASE today due to the holidays on May 1 to 5 in the Russian Federation. 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT381.08 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD17,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.4830 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,900 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.89 per dollar (KZT-0.19), the total volume of trades - USD45,500 th. (USD-68,992 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 11.0000 % APR, the ask - 5.4771 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +6.8656 % per annum at the trades volume of USD285,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000% APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01W the weighted average yield made up +6.8000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD12,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.