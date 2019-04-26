KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.19

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT381.19 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD38,080 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8917 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB85,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT380.89 per dollar (KZT+1.03), the total volume of trades - USD55,240 th. (USD-36,544 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8917 per ruble (KZT-0.0133), the total volume of trades - RUB85,000 th. (RUB+55,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.8137 % per annum at the trades volume of USD73,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.5067 % per annum at the trades volume of USD341,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500 % APR, the ask - 6.8000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.0000 % APR, the ask made up 6.0000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 и RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.