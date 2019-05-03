KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.91

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in the instruments RUBKZT_TOD, RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on May 1 to 5 in the Russian Federation. 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT381.91 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD42,270 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT427.01 per euro, the trades volume - EUR2,350 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.6850 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY550 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT381.97 per dollar (KZT+1.08), the total volume of trades - USD72,770 th. (USD+27,270 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.8938 % per annum at the trades volume of USD40,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.3415 % per annum at the trades volume of USD316,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000% APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.