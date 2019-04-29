KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.95

/KASE, April 29, 2019/ - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT381.95 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD66,170 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.43 per euro, the trades volume - EUR300 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.9100 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB5,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.6920 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1,000 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT381.94 per dollar (KZT+1.05), the total volume of trades - USD82,540 th. (USD+27,300 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9100 per ruble (KZT+0.0183), the total volume of trades - RUB5,000 th. (RUB-80,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +6.2268 % per annum at the trades volume of USD20,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +6.5068 % per annum at the trades volume of USD325,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М the weighted average yield made up +7.0000 % APR, at the trades volume of USD10,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up 6.0000 % APR with no bid available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.