KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 382.58

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT382.58 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD54,833 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 (USDKZT_TOD) in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT369.16 per US dollar with no ask available;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.83 per euro, the trades volume - EUR250 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8515 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB20,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT55.2391 per yuan at the trades volume CNY460 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT382.56 per dollar (KZT+1.19), the total volume of trades - USD85,953 th. (USD-55,674 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8540 per ruble (KZT-0.0138), the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th. (RUB-3,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7031 % per annum at the trades volume of USD112,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.5833 % per annum at the trades volume of USD296,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.