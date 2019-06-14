KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 383.99

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT383.99 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD78,835 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT433.00 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;



- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9659 per ruble at the trades volume RUB14,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT384.05 per dollar (KZT-0.46), the total volume of trades - USD112,383 th. (USD-47,721 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9632 per ruble (KZT+0.0222), the total volume of trades - RUB24,000 th. (RUB+14,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7183 % per annum at the trades volume of USD61,200 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.8673 % per annum at the trades volume of USD186,600 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.