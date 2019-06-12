KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 384.21
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT384.21 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD101,400 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT384.13 per dollar (KZT+0.38), the total volume of trades - USD207,000 th. (USD-85,700 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.6454 % per annum at the trades volume of USD65,700 th;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6090 % per annum at the trades volume of USD195,500 th;
- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.