KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 384.21

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to holidays on June 12 in the Russian Federation (The Day of Russia). 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT384.21 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD101,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT384.13 per dollar (KZT+0.38), the total volume of trades - USD207,000 th. (USD-85,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.6454 % per annum at the trades volume of USD65,700 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6090 % per annum at the trades volume of USD195,500 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.