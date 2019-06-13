KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 384.44

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 26 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT384.44 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD73,954 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT434.70 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.9450 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.9550 per ruble;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT384.51 per dollar (KZT+0.38), the total volume of trades - USD160,104 th. (USD-46,896 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9410 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB10,000 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.7550 % per annum at the trades volume of USD50,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9212 % per annum at the trades volume of USD180,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask made up 7.1000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.