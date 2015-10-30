KASE evening session: no deals were made
17:31, 30 October 2015
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The evening trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:
- US dollar with Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM),
- Euro with Т+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM),
- Euro with Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM),
- US dollar with Т+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT),
- Euro with Т+2 in tenge (EURKZT_SPT),
- Euro with Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT).
5 KASE currency market members participated in the trades.
No deals were made upon results of the trades; no quotes were available at the session close, the KASE's press service reports.