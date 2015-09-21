  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KASE evening session: USDKZT_TOM = 270.41

    18:12, 21 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The evening trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:

    - US dollar with Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM),

    - Euro with Т+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM),

    - Euro with Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM),

    - US dollar with Т+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT),

    - Euro with Т+2 in tenge (EURKZT_SPT),

    - Euro with Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT).

    15 KASE currency market members participated in the trades.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT270.41 per US dollar, the trades volume - USD7,100 th.

    On US dollar with T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

    On euro with T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

    On euro with T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

    Tags:
    Economy KASE Finance and Budget News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!