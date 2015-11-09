KASE evening session: USDKZT_TOM = 307.87

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The evening trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:

- US dollar with Т+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM),

- Euro with Т+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM),

- Euro with Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM),

- Euro with Т+2 in tenge (EURKZT_SPT).

No trades in USDKZT_SPT and EURUSD_SPT were conducted on KASE today due to the holiday on November 11 in the US (Veterans Day). 13 KASE currency market members participated in the trades.

Weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.87 per US dollar, the trades volume - USD12,100 th.

On euro with T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close.

On euro with T+2 in tenge no deals were made. No quotes were available at the session close, the KASE's press service reports.