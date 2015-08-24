  • kz
    KASE Index decreased by 6.56 % to 830.98

    19:10, 24 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM By shares trading results on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on August 24, 2015, KASE index decreased by 58.30 points (6.56 %) from 889.28 to 830.98.

    The first deal fixed the index at 890.19. During the trades the maximum value made up 890.19, the minimum - 825.58.

    Volume of deals in shares included in the KASE index representative list, on August 24 against the previous trading day increased by 18.5 % and made up KZT117.1 mln (USD535.8 th.).

    The KASE Index shows a change in prices of the index representative

    list stocks for calculation of the index, with account to capitalization of such issuers and a number of such stocks in free float. One stock weight must not exceed 15 %. The KASE Index is calculated during a trading day as deals in the representative list stocks are concluded. If during a trading day no deals are made in a representative list stock, then for purposes of such calculation results of the last resultant trade session are used.

    Economy KASE Finance and Budget News
