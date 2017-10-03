  • kz
    KASE, leading business incubators sign memorandum of cooperation

    19:02, 03 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) signed a memorandum of cooperation with a number of the country's leading business incubators to create a platform for attracting financing for startup projects platform, the Kazakhstan Press Club reported.

    The project is aimed at creating an information system that will consolidate information about startups, business angels, and business incubators participating in the platform.

