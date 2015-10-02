KASE morning session KASE: USDKZT_TOD = 271.05 (+0.15)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (National Day of the People's Republic of China) no trading in the Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in the tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was conducted on KASE. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT271.05 per US dollar (KZT+0.15), the trades volume - USD109,050 th. (USD+9,050 th.). On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.