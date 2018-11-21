KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 368.46
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made up KZT368.46 per dollar with the trading volume of USD91,500 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5880 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.5980 per ruble;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.5750 per yuan (KZT-0.0464), with the trading volume of CNY200 th. (CNY-150 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.