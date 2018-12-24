KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 372.31
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made KZT372.31 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD80,450 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4432 per ruble at the trades volume RUB11,000 th.;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.8903 per yuan (KZT+0.0547), the trades volume - CNY1,750 th. (CNY+850 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.