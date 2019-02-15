KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 377.54,
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made up KZT377.54 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD28,250 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6630 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.6730 per ruble;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT55.5900 per yuan; the ask made up KZT55,6500 per yuan.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.