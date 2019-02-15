KASE morning session: USDKZT_SPT = 377.54,

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TОМ was held today on KASE due to the holiday on February 18 in the US (George Washington's birthday). 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made up KZT377.54 per dollar, at the trades volume of USD28,250 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6630 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.6730 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT55.5900 per yuan; the ask made up KZT55,6500 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.