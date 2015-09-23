KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 264.12 (-5.84)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 18 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT264.12 per US dollar (KZT-5.84), the trades volume - USD40,950 th. (USD-17,250 th.).

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT40.9800 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY200 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

On September 24 Kazakhstan's financial markets will be closed due to day-off on the first day of Eid al-Adha.