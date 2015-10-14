KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 275.99 (+0.52), CNYKZT_TOD = 43.5100

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT275.99 per US dollar (KZT+0.52), the trades volume - USD89,300 th. (USD+36,500 th.).

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT43.5100 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY+100 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.