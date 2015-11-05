KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 298.92 (+14.64)
22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT298.92 per dollar (KZT+14.64), the trades volume - USD100,800 th. (USD+10,300 th.).
On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT325.00 per euro; the ask - KZT335.00 per euro.
On euro with Т+0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT46.9000 per yuan (KZT+1.9780), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.