KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 306.57 (-0.28), CNYKZT_TOD - 47.9600/47.9900

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT306.57 per dollar (KZT-0.28), the trades volume - USD36,300 th. (USD+22,900 th.).

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT47.9600 per yuan, the ask - KZT47.9900 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.