KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.04 (-0.04), EURKZT_TOD = 333.80 (-2.40), CNYKZT_TOD = 47.5800 (-0.1980)
US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.04 per dollar (KZT-0.04), the trades volume – USD64,800 th. (USD-7,350 th.).
Euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT333.80 per euro (KZT-2.40), the trades volume – EUR300 th. (EUR+100 th.)
On euro with Т +0 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up
KZT47.5800 per yuan (KZT-0.1980), the trades volume – CNY200 th. yuan (CNY-300 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.