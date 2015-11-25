KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 307.08 (-0.05), CNYKZT_TOD – 47.8500/47.8700

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT307.08 per dollar (KZT-0.05), the trades volume – USD51,300 th. (USD-47,200 th.).

On euro with Т +0 settlements in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with T+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT47.8500 per yuan, the ask – KZT47.8700 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.