    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 310.80

    11:41, 17 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge and US dollars (EURKZT_TOM and EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.

    Euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on April 17 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain. For EURKZT_TОМ and EURUSD_TОМ this session held on April 17, 2017 is the main. 18 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT310.80 per dollar (KZT-0.07), the trades volume -USD25,700 th. (USD-40,300 th.).

    On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
    Quotes were absent at the session close.

    On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT45.1750 per yuan, the ask - KZT45.2000 per yuan.

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

     

