KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 311.75 (+1.18)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM was not traded on KASE today due to the holidays on May 29 in the US (Memorial Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 23 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT311.75 per dollar (KZT+1.18), the trades volume - USD110,150 th. (USD+21,150 th.).

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent.



Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.6644 per yuan (KZT+0.3773), the trades volume - CNY800 th. (CNY+100 th.)

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.