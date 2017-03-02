KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.29 (+0.50)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT314.29 per dollar (KZT+0.50), the trades volume - USD65,600 th. (USD+22,600 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.7583 per yuan (KZT+0.1516), the trades volume - CNY1,800 th. (CNY+1,500 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.