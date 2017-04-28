KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.41
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT314.41 per dollar (KZT+0.51) the trades volume – USD45,350 th. (USD-17,300 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT342.30 per euro (KZT-0.10) at the trades volume EUR100 th.;
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.6500 per yuan (KZT+0.2020), the trades volume – CNY1,000 th.(CNY+900 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.