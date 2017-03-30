KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.81
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT314.81 per dollar (KZT-0.34), the trades volume – USD31,200 th. (USD-10,500 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT45.8100 per yuan (KZT-0.0350), the trades volume – CNY450 th. (CNY+250 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.