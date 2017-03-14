KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 317.85 (-0.22)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT317.85 per dollar (KZT-0.22), the trades volume – USD76,850 th.(USD+25,750 th.).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT46.0500 per yuan (KZT-0.1130), the trades volume – CNY1,000 th.(CNY+500 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.