KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 317.85 (-0.22)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT317.85 per dollar (KZT-0.22), the trades volume – USD76,850 th.(USD+25,750 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT46.0500 per yuan (KZT-0.1130), the trades volume – CNY1,000 th.(CNY+500 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.