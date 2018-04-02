KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.82 (+0.51)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 18 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
No trading in euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held today on KASE due to the day off on April 2 (Easter Monday) in Germany and in Great Britain.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT318.82 per dollar (KZT+0.51), the trades volume - USD8,550 th. (USD-52,850 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT50.7800 per yuan; the ask made up KZT50.8500 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.