KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 318.82 (+0.51)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), in euro with settlements T+1 in tenge and in US dollars EURKZT_TОМ and EURUSD_TОМ) and in Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 18 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.





No trading in euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held today on KASE due to the day off on April 2 (Easter Monday) in Germany and in Great Britain.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT318.82 per dollar (KZT+0.51), the trades volume - USD8,550 th. (USD-52,850 th.)

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT50.7800 per yuan; the ask made up KZT50.8500 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.