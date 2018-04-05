KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.67 (-0.21)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), in euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

No trading in Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge was held on KASE due to Qingming Festival (Tomb Sweeping Day) celebrated in the People's Republic of China from 5 through 7 April.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT319.67 per dollar (KZT-0.21), the trades volume - USD54,000 th. (USD+50 th.)

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.