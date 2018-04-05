KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.67 (-0.21)
No trading in Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge was held on KASE due to Qingming Festival (Tomb Sweeping Day) celebrated in the People's Republic of China from 5 through 7 April.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT319.67 per dollar (KZT-0.21), the trades volume - USD54,000 th. (USD+50 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.