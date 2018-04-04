KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.90 (-0.47)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT319.90 per dollar (KZT-0.47), the trades volume - USD53,950 th. (USD+4,250 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT392,75 per dollar, the trades volume - EUR100 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT50.8500 per yuan; the ask made up KZT50.8800 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.