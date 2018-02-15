KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.53 (-2.02)

KASE, February 15, 2018/ - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 (CNYKZT_TOD) in tenge was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT320.53 per dollar (KZT-2.02), the trades volume - USD206,300 th. (USD+119,950 th.)

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.