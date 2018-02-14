KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.45 (-1.76)
For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 24 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT322.45 per dollar (KZT-1.76), the trades volume - USD86,350 th. (USD-106,550 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.9700 per yuan (KZT-0.3400), the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY-600 th.)
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.