KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.76 (+0.98)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), in euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and in Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 21 member of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT322.76 per dollar (KZT+0.98), the trades volume - USD57,450 th. (USD -22,550 th.)

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT322.00 per US dollar with no ask available.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT51.0199 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY1 100 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.