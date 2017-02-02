KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 324.78 (+0.42)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year) no trading in the Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today.

For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT324.78 per dollar (KZT+0.42), the trades volume - USD18,900 th. (USD+1,150 th.).

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT350.00 per euro; the ask - KZT350.70 per euro.

On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.