KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 324,93 (+0.66)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT324.93 per dollar (KZT+0.66), the trades volume - USD113,550 th. (USD-76,350 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.7000 per yuan (KZT-0.0600), the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY-400 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.