KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 325.97 (-2.76)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT325.97 per dollar (KZT-2.76), the trades volume - USD36,300 th. (USD-21,950 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT349.60 per euro; the ask - KZT350.20 per euro.
On euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.