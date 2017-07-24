KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.34
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT326.34 per dollar (KZT+1.36), the trades volume - USD59,800 th. (USD-59,000 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.3100 per yuan (KZT+0.2467), the trades volume - CNY200 th. (CNY-100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not
indicated.