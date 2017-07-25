KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.92 (+0.22)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT326.92 per dollar (KZT+0.22), the trades volume - USD69,100 th. (USD+9,300 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.4890 per yuan (KZT+0.1790), the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY-100 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.