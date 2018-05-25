KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.20 (+1.45)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TОМ was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 28 (Remembrance Day) in the United States. 20 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT 327.20 per US dollar (KZT+1.45), at the trading volume of USD73,300 th. (USD+5,050 th.);

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT382.30 per euro with no ask available.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3170 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB10,000 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT51.3400 per yuan; the ask made up KZT51.3630 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.

