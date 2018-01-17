KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.40 (-0.49)
22 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT327.40 per dollar (KZT-0.49), the trades volume - USD105,150 th. (USD-107,450 th.)
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.9000 per yuan (KZT-0.0890), the trades volume - CNY600 th. (CNY-400 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.