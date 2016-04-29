KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 328.07 (-2.34)
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT328.07 per dollar (KZT-2.34), the trades volume – USD71,700 th. (USD+5,800 th.).
On US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT374.00 per euro, the trades volume – EUR150 th.
On euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.6200 per yuan (KZT-1.1267), the trades volume – CNY500 th. (CNY+200 th.).
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.