KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 328.49
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT328.49 per dollar (KZT+1.29), the trades volume - USD30,800 th. (USD-13,300 th.).
On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made.
Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT48.3200 per yuan, the ask - KZT48.3900 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.