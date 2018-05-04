KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 328.76 (-1.96)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TОМ and CNYKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holidays - May 7 (Defender of the Motherland Day) and May 9 (Victory Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, May 5, to Tuesday, May 8. 21 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT 328.76 per US dollar (KZT-1.96), at the trading volume of USD112,100 th. (USD+41,100);

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on the Russian ruble with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; на at the session close the bid made up KZT5.2160 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.2200 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.8467 per yuan (KZT-0.1333), the trades volume - CNY600 th. (CNY+100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.